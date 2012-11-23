KARACHI, Nov 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Chembulk Jakarta unload Chemicals n/a Argent Cosmos unload Cement n/a Independence load Rice n/a Genius Star load/unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload Containers n/a Michaela-S load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,526 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 40,953 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 31,908 15,531 Import cargo 55,618 25,422 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)