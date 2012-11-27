KARACHI, Nov 27 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload
Palm oil n/a Angle unload
Rice n/a Genius Star load
Cement n/a Independence load
Project Cargo n/a BBC Arizona load/unload
Containers n/a Reunion load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Carolina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,483 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 63,822 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 30,640 9,912
Import cargo 60,843 53,910
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships
are expected to arrive.
