KARACHI, Nov 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm oil n/a Angle unload Rice n/a Genius Star load Cement n/a Independence load Project Cargo n/a BBC Arizona load/unload Containers n/a Reunion load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Carolina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,483 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 63,822 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 30,640 9,912 Import cargo 60,843 53,910 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)