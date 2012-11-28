KARACHI, Nov 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm oil n/a Amagi Galaxy unload Chemicals n/a Chemroad Rose unload Cement n/a Thor Independece load Rice n/a Genius Star load Containers n/a Nedlloyd Barentsz load/unload Containers n/a H.Elizabeth load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 130,808 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 91,483 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 40,233 30,640 Import cargo 90,575 60,843 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)