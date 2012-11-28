KARACHI, Nov 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload
Palm oil n/a Amagi Galaxy unload
Chemicals n/a Chemroad Rose unload
Cement n/a Thor Independece load
Rice n/a Genius Star load
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Barentsz load/unload
Containers n/a H.Elizabeth load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 130,808 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 91,483 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 40,233 30,640
Import cargo 90,575 60,843
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and six ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
