KARACHI, Nov 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Sidra Raslaffan unload Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload Palm oil n/a Chem World unload Chemical n/a Sloman Hermos unload Cement n/a T.Independence load Containers n/a Sai Eyernity load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,303 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,729 n/a Import cargo 65,574 n/a In the past 24 hours, eight ships arrived five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)