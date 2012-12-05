KARACHI, Dec 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Arietis unload Palm oil n/a Chem Road Vega unload Chemicals n/a Gas Salavas unload Wheat n/a Sai Eyernity load Containers n/a Nadlloyed Tasman load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,598 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 32,848 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 35,133 1,584 Import cargo 65,465 31,264 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)