KARACHI, Dec 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Arietis unload Palm oil n/a Chem Road Vega unload Iron ore n/a Beauty Full Rina unload Steel Coil n/a Vina Lines Sky unload Wheat n/a Sai Eyernity load Containers n/a Bellini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,376 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 100,598 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 7,899 35,133 Import cargo 46,477 65,465 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)