KARACHI, Dec 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Angelica unload Iron ore n/a Beautyfull Rina unload Wheat n/a Sai Eternity load Containers n/a KPS Alican load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,324 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 53,643 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Sautrday Previous Export cargo 46,868 18,646 Import cargo 72,456 34,997 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and on ships sailed. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)