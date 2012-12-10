KARACHI, Dec 10 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload
Phosphoric Acid n/a Stalt Pondo unload
Iron Plates n/a Beautiful Rena unload
Wheat n/a Sai Eternity load
Containers n/a Ayala load/unload
Containers n/a Clementina load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,160 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 28,883 n/a
Import cargo 80,277 n/a
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom0)