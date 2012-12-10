KARACHI, Dec 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Phosphoric Acid n/a Stalt Pondo unload Iron Plates n/a Beautiful Rena unload Wheat n/a Sai Eternity load Containers n/a Ayala load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,160 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 28,883 n/a Import cargo 80,277 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom0)