KARACHI, Dec 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Success Marilina unload Chemicals n/a Stolt Pondo unload Wheat n/a Sai Eternity load Contaienrs n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload Containers n/a Latour load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,397 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 109,160 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 10,507 28,883 Import cargo 53,890 80,277 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)