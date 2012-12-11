KARACHI, Dec 11 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload
Palm oil n/a Success Marilina unload
Chemicals n/a Stolt Pondo unload
Wheat n/a Sai Eternity load
Contaienrs n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload
Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload
Containers n/a Latour load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,397 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 109,160 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 10,507 28,883
Import cargo 53,890 80,277
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)