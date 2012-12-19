KARACHI, Dec 19 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Overseas Leyte unload
Coal n/a Shang Dong Hai unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Wheat n/a Sai Eyernity load
Cement n/a Princess-K load
Containers n/a Debussy load/unload
Containers n/a Hanjin Sandiego load/unload
Containers n/a Hedlloyd Hudson load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 132,217 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 40,700 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 38,728 5,284
Import cargo 93,489 35,416
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)