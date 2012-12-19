KARACHI, Dec 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Overseas Leyte unload Coal n/a Shang Dong Hai unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Wheat n/a Sai Eyernity load Cement n/a Princess-K load Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Sandiego load/unload Containers n/a Hedlloyd Hudson load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 132,217 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 40,700 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 38,728 5,284 Import cargo 93,489 35,416 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)