KARACHI, Dec 20 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload
Palm oil n/a Sea Pioneer unload
LPG n/a Gas Hudky unload
Coal n/a Shang Dong Hai unload
Chemicals n/a Norgas Sonoma unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Wheat n/a Sai Eyernity load
Wheat n/a Meta load
Cement n/a Princess-K load
Containers n/a Verdi load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyed Hudson load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,356 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 132,217 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 9,653 38,728
Import cargo 65,703 93,489
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)