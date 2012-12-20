KARACHI, Dec 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Sea Pioneer unload LPG n/a Gas Hudky unload Coal n/a Shang Dong Hai unload Chemicals n/a Norgas Sonoma unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Wheat n/a Sai Eyernity load Wheat n/a Meta load Cement n/a Princess-K load Containers n/a Verdi load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Hudson load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,356 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 132,217 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 9,653 38,728 Import cargo 65,703 93,489 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)