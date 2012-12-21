KARACHI, Dec 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Sea Pioneer unload Chemicals n/a Bhairavi unload Coal n/a Shang Dong Hai unload Cement n/a Princess-K load Wheat n/a Meta load Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload Containers n/a APL Atlanta load/unload Containers n/a Violetta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 124,623 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 75,356 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 48,259 9,653 Import cargo 76,364 65,703 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)