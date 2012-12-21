KARACHI, Dec 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload
Palm oil n/a Sea Pioneer unload
Chemicals n/a Bhairavi unload
Coal n/a Shang Dong Hai unload
Cement n/a Princess-K load
Wheat n/a Meta load
Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload
Containers n/a APL Atlanta load/unload
Containers n/a Violetta load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 124,623 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 75,356 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 48,259 9,653
Import cargo 76,364 65,703
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)