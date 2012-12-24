KARACHI, Dec 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Kalamas unload Palm oil n/a Kasugta unload Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Wheat n/a Meta load Containers n/a Namibia-II load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,904 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,812 n/a Import cargo 46,092 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)