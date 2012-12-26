KARACHI, Dec 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Mire unload Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Wheat n/a Meta load Wheat n/a Doganbey load Containers n/a Nedlloyd Drake load/unload Containers n/a Alvsnbey load/unload Contaienrs n/a Argentfressia load/unload Containers n/a Doganbey load/unload Containers n/a Siva Mumbai load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 115,921 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,098 n/a Import cargo 84,823 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived three and ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)