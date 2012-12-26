KARACHI, Dec 26 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Mire unload
Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load
Wheat n/a Meta load
Wheat n/a Doganbey load
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Drake load/unload
Containers n/a Alvsnbey load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Argentfressia load/unload
Containers n/a Doganbey load/unload
Containers n/a Siva Mumbai load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 115,921 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 31,098 n/a
Import cargo 84,823 n/a
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived three and ships
sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)