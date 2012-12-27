KARACHI, Dec 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Global Challenge unload Chemicals n/a Gas Hisky unload Chemicals n/a Argent Freesia unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Containers n/a Rossini load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,323 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 115,921 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 20,036 31,098 Import cargo 41,287 84,823 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)