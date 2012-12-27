KARACHI, Dec 27 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Palm oil n/a Global Challenge unload
Chemicals n/a Gas Hisky unload
Chemicals n/a Argent Freesia unload
Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load
Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load
Containers n/a Rossini load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,323 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 115,921 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 20,036 31,098
Import cargo 41,287 84,823
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
