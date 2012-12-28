KARACHI, Dec 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Global Challenge unload Chemicals n/a Argent Aster unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Containers n/a Amber load/unload Containers n/a Hamania Pacific load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 103,884 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 61,323 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 39,357 20,036 Import cargo 64,527 41,287 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)