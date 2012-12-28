KARACHI, Dec 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Palm oil n/a Global Challenge unload
Chemicals n/a Argent Aster unload
Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load
Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load
Containers n/a Amber load/unload
Containers n/a Hamania Pacific load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 103,884 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 61,323 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 39,357 20,036
Import cargo 64,527 41,287
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and one
ship is expected to arrive.
