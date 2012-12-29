KARACHI, Dec 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Zao Galaxy unload Chemicals n/a Argent Aster unload Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load Containers n/a Homonia load/unload Containers n/a Alican Bey load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 36,419 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 103,884 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 3,014 39,357 Import cargo 33,405 64,527 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)