KARACHI, Dec 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Al-Marzoqah unload Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload Palm oil n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload Chemicals n/a Sigloo Hav unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Steel n/a Trans Friendship unload Containers n/a Nicolas Delmas load/unload Contaienrs n/a Maersk Wyoming load/unload Containers n/a Cape Flowers load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,094 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 13,772 n/a Import cargo 74,322 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)