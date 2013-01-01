KARACHI, Jan 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Kalmon Galaxy unload Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload LPG n/a Sinna-4 unload Steel n/a Friendship unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Cement n/a Marine King load Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Jamima load/unload Containers n/a M.Wyoning load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,117 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 88,094 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 27,739 13,772 Import cargo 81,378 74,322 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)