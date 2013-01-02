KARACHI, Jan 2 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload
Palm oil n/a Oriental Rose unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Cement n/a Marina King load
Containers n/a Clemantina load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyed Mercator load/unload
Containers n/a Asir load/unload
Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 138,178 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 109,117 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 26,120 27,739
Import cargo 112,058 81,378
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)