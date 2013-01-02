KARACHI, Jan 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Oriental Rose unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Cement n/a Marina King load Containers n/a Clemantina load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Mercator load/unload Containers n/a Asir load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 138,178 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 109,117 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 26,120 27,739 Import cargo 112,058 81,378 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)