KARACHI, Dec 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Canola Seed n/a Panamax Blessing unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload Chemicals n/a Harasandi load Cement n/a Marina King load Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Mercator load/unload Containers n/a Strauss load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,664 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 138,178 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 42,124 26,120 Import cargo 37,540 112,058 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)