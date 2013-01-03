KARACHI, Dec 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Canola Seed n/a Panamax Blessing unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload
Chemicals n/a Harasandi load
Cement n/a Marina King load
Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Mercator load/unload
Containers n/a Strauss load/unload
Containers n/a Clementina load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,664 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 138,178 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 42,124 26,120
Import cargo 37,540 112,058
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24
hours, five ships are expected to sail and four ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)