KARACHI, Jan 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Wheat n/a Meta load Cement n/a Marine King load Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,269 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 1,450 n/a Import cargo 42,819 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)