KARACHI, Jan 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload
Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load
Wheat n/a Meta load
Cement n/a Marina King load
Cement n/a Amira Nadia load
Containers n/a Moliere load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kentucky load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Muntabi load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,108 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 57,350 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 39,493 12,943
Import cargo 78,615 44,407
In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and three
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)