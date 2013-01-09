KARACHI, Jan 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey load Wheat n/a Meta load Cement n/a Marina King load Cement n/a Amira Nadia load Containers n/a Moliere load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kentucky load/unload Containers n/a Al-Muntabi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,108 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 57,350 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 39,493 12,943 Import cargo 78,615 44,407 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)