KARACHI, Jan 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey unload Cement n/a Meta load Cement n/a Amira Nadia load Containers n/a N.Barentz load/unload Containers n/a Chopin load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 111,952 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 118,108 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 38,246 39,493 Import cargo 73,706 78,615 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)