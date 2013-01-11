KARACHI, Jan 11 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload
Wheat n/a Dogan Bey unload
Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load
Cement n/a Amira Nadia load
Containers n/a Clementina load/unload
Containers n/a Saigon Express load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,440 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 111,952 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 22,632 38,246
Import cargo 44,808 73,706
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)