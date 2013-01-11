KARACHI, Jan 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Chemroute Sky unload Wheat n/a Dogan Bey unload Rice n/a Beautiful Rena load Cement n/a Amira Nadia load Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a Saigon Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,440 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 111,952 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 22,632 38,246 Import cargo 44,808 73,706 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)