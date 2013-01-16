KARACHI, Jan 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload
Chemicals n/a Bhairavi unload
Rice n/a Liberty Eagle load
Wheat n/a Meta load
Containers n/a N.Tasman load/unload
Containers n/a Abu Dhabi load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 141,568 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 79,746 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 39,957 23,439
Import cargo 101,611 56,307
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships
sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)