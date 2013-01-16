KARACHI, Jan 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Chemicals n/a Bhairavi unload Rice n/a Liberty Eagle load Wheat n/a Meta load Containers n/a N.Tasman load/unload Containers n/a Abu Dhabi load/unload Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 141,568 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 79,746 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 39,957 23,439 Import cargo 101,611 56,307 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)