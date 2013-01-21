KARACHI, Jan 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemicals a Harsanadi unload Fertilizer n/a Star Eracle unload LPG n/a Liberty-N unload Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,304 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 10,563 n/a Import cargo 27,741 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)