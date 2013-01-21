KARACHI, Jan 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Chemicals a Harsanadi unload
Fertilizer n/a Star Eracle unload
LPG n/a Liberty-N unload
Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload
Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,304 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 10,563 n/a
Import cargo 27,741 n/a
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)