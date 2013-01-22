KARACHI, Jan 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload LPG n/a Liberty-N unload Fertilizer n/a Star Eracle unload Steel n/a Tai Hawk unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 19,668 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 38,304 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 481 10,563 Import cargo 19,187 27,741 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)