KARACHI, Jan 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Mali Bu unload Fertilizer n/a Star Eracle unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Contaienrs n/a Tai Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Venezi load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload Containers n/a Najran load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 126,332 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 19,668 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 34,874 481 Import cargo 91,458 19,187 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)