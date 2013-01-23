KARACHI, Jan 23 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload
Palm oil n/a Mali Bu unload
Fertilizer n/a Star Eracle unload
Cement n/a Asian Express load
Contaienrs n/a Tai Hawk load/unload
Containers n/a Hanjin Venezi load/unload
Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload
Containers n/a Najran load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 126,332 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 19,668 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 34,874 481
Import cargo 91,458 19,187
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and eight
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)