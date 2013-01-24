KARACHI, Jan 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Success Marlina unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Melati unload Canola Seeds n/a Maritime Suzana unload Steel n/a Tai Hawk unload Cement n/a Asian Express load Containers n/a Pussini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,163 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 126,332 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 12,008 34,874 Import cargo 30,155 91,458 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)