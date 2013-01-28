KARACHI, Jan 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai unload Canola Seeds n/a Maritime Suzana unload Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload Containers n/a Cape Flores load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 41,866 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 13,503 n/a Import cargo 28,363 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)