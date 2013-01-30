KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Akakai unload
Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload
Chemicals n/a Norgas Innovation unload
Canola Seeds Maritime Suzana unload
Cement n/a Thelsis load
Contaienrs n/a N.Hudson load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload
Containers n/a Marsk Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 144,186 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 35,383 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 46,448 Nil
Import cargo 97,738 35,383
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and three
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)