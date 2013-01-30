KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akakai unload Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload Chemicals n/a Norgas Innovation unload Canola Seeds Maritime Suzana unload Cement n/a Thelsis load Contaienrs n/a N.Hudson load/unload Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload Containers n/a Marsk Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 144,186 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 35,383 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 46,448 Nil Import cargo 97,738 35,383 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)