KARACHI, Jan 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Furnace oil Akakai unload Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload Chemicals n/a Norgas Innovatino unload Chemicals n/a Green Park unload Canola Seeds n/a Maritime Suzana unload Canola Seeds n/a Marsk Kalamata unlodd Cement n/a Thelsis load Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload Containers n/a Nargas Innovation load/unload Containers n/a Marsk Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,218 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 144,186 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 32,105 46,448 Import cargo 69,113 97,738 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)