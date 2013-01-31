KARACHI, Jan 31 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload
Furnace oil Akakai unload
Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload
Chemicals n/a Norgas Innovatino unload
Chemicals n/a Green Park unload
Canola Seeds n/a Maritime Suzana unload
Canola Seeds n/a Marsk Kalamata unlodd
Cement n/a Thelsis load
Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload
Containers n/a Nargas Innovation load/unload
Containers n/a Marsk Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,218 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 144,186 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 32,105 46,448
Import cargo 69,113 97,738
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24
hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected
to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)