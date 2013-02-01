BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Feb 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm oil n/a Stolt Spary unload Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload Chemicals n/a Green Park unload Canola Seeds n/a Maritime Suzana unload Cement n/a Thelsis load Contaienrs n/a Bellini load/unload Containers n/a NYK Kai load/unload Containers n/a Hansa Liberty load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 140,011 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 101,218 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 48,642 32,105 Import cargo 91,369 69,113 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------