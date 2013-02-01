KARACHI, Feb 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm oil n/a Stolt Spary unload Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload Chemicals n/a Green Park unload Canola Seeds n/a Maritime Suzana unload Cement n/a Thelsis load Contaienrs n/a Bellini load/unload Containers n/a NYK Kai load/unload Containers n/a Hansa Liberty load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 140,011 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 101,218 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 48,642 32,105 Import cargo 91,369 69,113 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)