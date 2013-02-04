KARACHI, Feb 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Chem Pacific unload Palm oil n/a Miramis unload Rice n/a Margartha unload Cement n/a Theisis load Containers n/a Dynamic Ocean load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload Containers n/a M.Missouri load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,974 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 18,296 n/a Import cargo 35,678 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)