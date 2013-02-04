KARACHI, Feb 4 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
LPG n/a Chem Pacific unload
Palm oil n/a Miramis unload
Rice n/a Margartha unload
Cement n/a Theisis load
Containers n/a Dynamic Ocean load/unload
Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload
Containers n/a M.Missouri load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,974 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 18,296 n/a
Import cargo 35,678 n/a
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)