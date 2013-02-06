KARACHI, Feb 6 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Journey unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Cement n/a Thelisis load
Rice n/a Margarita load/unload
Containers n/a Dynamic Ocean load/unload
Containers n/a Debussy load/unload
Containers n/a H.Losangeles load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,577 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 41,405 n/a
Import cargo 47,172 n/a
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)