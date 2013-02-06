KARACHI, Feb 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Journey unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Cement n/a Thelisis load Rice n/a Margarita load/unload Containers n/a Dynamic Ocean load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a H.Losangeles load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,577 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 41,405 n/a Import cargo 47,172 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)