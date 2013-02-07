KARACHI, Feb 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Senna-4 unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Iron ore n/a Star Masaya unload Rice n/a Margarita load Cement n/a Tai Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Sanfrancisco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,061 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 88,577 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 17,820 41,405 Import cargo 22,241 47,172 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)