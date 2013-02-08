KARACHI, Feb 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload Rice n/a Margartha load Cement n/a Tai Hawk load Cement n/a Thelsis load Containers n/a City of Beijing load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 107,933 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 40,061 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 38,859 17,820 Import cargo 69,074 22,241 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)