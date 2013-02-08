KARACHI, Feb 8 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload
Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload
Rice n/a Margartha load
Cement n/a Tai Hawk load
Cement n/a Thelsis load
Containers n/a City of Beijing load/unload
Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 107,933 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 40,061 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 38,859 17,820
Import cargo 69,074 22,241
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)