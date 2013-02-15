KARACHI, Feb 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Genie unload Palm oil n/a Ardmore Calypso unload Chemicals n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Aurora B load Containers n/a Hansa Liberty load/unload Containers n/a APL Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,278 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 39,421 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 37,457 15,392 Import cargo 50,821 24,029 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)