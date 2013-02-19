KARACHI, Feb 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Angelica unload Canola Seeds n/a Blue Balance unload Contaienrs n/a N.Barentsz load/unload Containers n/a Sierra load/unload Containers n/a Alican Bey load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,035 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 95,937 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 12,700 23,807 Import cargo 91,335 72,130 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)