KARACHI, Feb 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Canola Seeds n/a Blue Balance unload Containers n/a N.Sarentisz load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,565 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 104,035 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,773 12,700 Import cargo 47,792 91,335 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)