KARACHI, Feb 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload
Palm oil n/a DL Ace unload
Iron ore n/a Julian unload
Chemicals n/a Fisher-D unload
Containers n/a C.Singapore load/unload
Containers n/a Amber load/unload
Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,318 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 53,350 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 20,577 8,925
Import cargo 80,741 44,425
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and
five ships are expected to arrive.
