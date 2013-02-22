KARACHI, Feb 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Palm oil n/a DL Ace unload Iron ore n/a Julian unload Chemicals n/a Fisher-D unload Containers n/a C.Singapore load/unload Containers n/a Amber load/unload Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,318 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 53,350 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 20,577 8,925 Import cargo 80,741 44,425 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)