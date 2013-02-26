KARACHI, Feb 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Chemical n/a Clipper Viking unload Iron ore n/a Julian unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load Containers n/a Nedlloyd Tasm load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kentucy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 29,232 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 64,357 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 722 6,951 Import cargo 28,510 57,406 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)