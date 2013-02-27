KARACHI, Feb 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Mercur unload Wheat n/a Wisdom load Containers n/a Nedlloys Tasman load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Sandiego load/unload Containers n/a Moliere load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 103,494 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 29,232 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 46,740 722 Import cargo 56,754 28,510 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)