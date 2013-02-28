KARACHI, Feb 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload
Chemical n/a Mercur unload
Rice n/a Wisdom load
Rice n/a Denny-Z load
Wheat n/a Strauss load
Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,444 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 103,494 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 11,052 46,740
Import cargo 45,392 56,754
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)