KARACHI, Feb 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Chemical n/a Mercur unload Rice n/a Wisdom load Rice n/a Denny-Z load Wheat n/a Strauss load Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,444 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 103,494 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 11,052 46,740 Import cargo 45,392 56,754 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)