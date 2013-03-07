KARACHI, March 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Akaisa unload Iron ore n/a D.Sunrise unload Rice n/a Danny-Z load Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Containers n/a Chopin load/unload Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,269 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 155,778 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 14,683 40,205 Import cargo 25,586 115,573 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)