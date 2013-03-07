KARACHI, March 7 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Akaisa unload
Iron ore n/a D.Sunrise unload
Rice n/a Danny-Z load
Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load
Containers n/a Chopin load/unload
Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,269 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 155,778 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 14,683 40,205
Import cargo 25,586 115,573
In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)