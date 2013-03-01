KARACHI, March 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Chemical n/a Atlantik Glory unload Chemical n/a Anette Kosan unload Rice n/a Denny-Z load Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Containers n/a Clementina load/unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload Containers n/a Dehil Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 125,472 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 56,444 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 38,204 11,052 Import cargo 87,268 45,392 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)