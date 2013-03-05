KARACHI, March 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Chemical n/a Argent Eyebright unload Rice n/a Denny-Z load Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load Containers n/a Mycenae load/unload Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,154 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 45,564 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 19,972 16,706 Import cargo 60,182 28,858 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)