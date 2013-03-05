KARACHI, March 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload
Chemical n/a Argent Eyebright unload
Rice n/a Denny-Z load
Wheat n/a Mercy Wisdom load
Containers n/a Mycenae load/unload
Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,154 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 45,564 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 19,972 16,706
Import cargo 60,182 28,858
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)