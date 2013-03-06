KARACHI, March 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Iron ore n/a D.Sunrise unload Rice n/a Danny-Z load Wheat n/a Mercy Widdom load Containers n/a Mycenae load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload Containers n/a Deira load/unload Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamat load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,778 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 80,154 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 40,205 19,972 Import cargo 115,573 60,182 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)