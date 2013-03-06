KARACHI, March 6 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload
Iron ore n/a D.Sunrise unload
Rice n/a Danny-Z load
Wheat n/a Mercy Widdom load
Containers n/a Mycenae load/unload
Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload
Containers n/a Deira load/unload
Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kalamat load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,778 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 80,154 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 40,205 19,972
Import cargo 115,573 60,182
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
