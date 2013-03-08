KARACHI, March 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Mid Fighter unload Iron ore n/a Lancelot unload Cement n/a Anthea load Cement n/a Verudo load Containers n/a Mycenae load/unload Contaienrs n/a City of Beijing load/unload Containers n/a Saigon Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,188 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 40,269 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 55,870 14,683 Import cargo 35,318 25,586 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)